college fund
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera's Father Calls Out Ryan Murphy For Not Creating College Fund For Little Josey"Glee" co-creator Murphy vowed to set up the fund for Naya's son, but the late actress's father calls it "broken promises, fake outrage, hollow gestures."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKanye West Donates $2 Million & Sets Up College Fund For George Floyd's DaughterKanye West sets up a college savings fund for George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter and donates $2 million to cover legal costs for the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.By Alex Zidel