close to heaven far from god
- News88GLAM Returns With Short But Sweet Project "Close To Heaven Far From God"The Toronto duo is back with a 12-track project.By Alexander Cole
- Music88GLAM Reveal Tracklist For Upcoming Mixtape "New Mania"The project will be released independently, fueling speculation that 88GLAM have left the XO roster.By Aron A.
- MusicXO's 88GLAM Break Silence On New Music Amid Break Up Rumors88GLAM ends speculation that they won't be releasing a new album after rumors circulate that they've been dropped from XO.By Aron A.