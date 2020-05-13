Civil Rights Lawsuit
- MusicBrian Mcknight Privately Settles Incest Slander Lawsuit Involving DaughterBrian Mcknight's latest legal battle is over.By Madison Murray
- CrimeElijah McClain’s Parents File Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Aurora PDThe family of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, who was murdered last year at the hands of Aurora PD officers, has officially filed a civil rights lawsuit against the department and paramedics.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomCleveland Agrees To $18 Million Payout To Three Death Row ExonereesThree men were convicted back in 1975 when they were young men, and an investigation revealed police tampered with evidence and hid evidence that they were innocent.By Erika Marie