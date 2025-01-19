Chrisette Michele
Follow
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Politics
Will Snoop Dogg & Nelly Receive The Chrisette Michele Trump Performance Backlash?
Chrisette Michele was "canceled" after performing for Trump in 2017, but will Snoop, Nelly, Rozay, & Soulja Boy face the same pushback?
By
Erika Marie
January 19, 2025
4.2K Views
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE