chopper shot glass
Antics
Soulja Boy And Boosie Debate On Who Was First To Have A Chopper Shot Glass
Soulja Boy is back to claim yet another "first" for a rapper, this time responding to Boosie who says he was the first to have a custom chopper shot glass with his own liquor in it.
By
Keenan Higgins
Jul 03, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE