child predator
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna Cheated On Her Ex With A Child Predator, He AllegesAccording to Lil Twin Hector, he no longer wanted to have kids with Blac Chyna once he found out "the level of scum" she allegedly cheated on him with.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipCNN Producer Charged With Luring & Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Girl & Her Mother To His Vermont Ski Home44-year-old John Griffin has been arrested and charged with enticing minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.By Hayley Hynes