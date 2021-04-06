chike ozah
- TVDrake Was Reportedly Eager To Narrate Kanye "Jeen-Yuhs" DocCoodie Simmons ended up being the narrator.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture"Jeen-Yuhs" Filmmakers Coodie & Chike Speak On "Narrative Shift" After Kanye West's Mother Passes AwayThe pair also discussed why they denied Ye's request for a final say in the docuseries' editing.By Erika Marie
- TVKanye West Documentary Sold To Netflix For $30M: ReportA documentary on Kanye West that has been in the works for over 20 years is reportedly heading to Netflix. By Aron A.