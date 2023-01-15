chase sui
- Pop CulturePete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Car Crash: New Video SurfacesFortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, and new footage shows a busted-up fire hydrant spraying the street where the crash occurred.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsPete Davidson & Chase Sui Pack On The PDA After Ice Spice Dating RumorsThe two were spotted on a breezy Hawaii vacation after Twitter thought Davidson was with the "Munch" hitmaker.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsPete Davidson & Chase Sui Spend More Time Together After Denying RomanceThe two stars previously starred in "Bodies Bodies Bodies" together.By Hayley Hynes