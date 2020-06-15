Charmaine Bey
- GramChris Brown's BM Nia Guzman Accused Of Scamming By "Black Ink Crew" Star Charmaine BeyThe ladies went back and forth on social media to set the record straight—and it all centered around Royalty Brown's IG page.By Erika Marie
- MusicErica Banks Is Tired Of Being Asked About Megan Thee StallionShe kept it moving during a recent interview when questioned about the Houston Hottie.By Erika Marie
- GramCharmaine Walker Apologizes For Viral TikTok Video With Infant"Black Ink Crew" star Charmaine Bey (née Walker) faced backlash over her recent TikTok challenge video where she splashed water into her infant's face.By Erika Marie