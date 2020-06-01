Chaira de Blasio
Mayor Bill De Blasio's Daughter Arrested During Protest, Doxxed By Police Union
Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke out today (June 1) about the Sergeants Benevolent Association sharing his daughter's personal information on Twitter following her arrest at a protest.
Erika Marie
Jun 01, 2020
