cellmate
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Theororized About Jay-Z Trying To Kill Him While In Jail, Former Cellmate ClaimsRonnie Bo had plenty to dish on about living with Kelly during his interview with "Hip-Hop News Uncensored."ByHayley Hynes56.4K Views
- RelationshipsBlueface Calls Chrisean Rock A "Cellmate," Rather Than A "Soulmate": WatchThe Californian made a recent appearance on Kick Game's YouTube channel, during which he dished about his relationship, among other hot topics.ByHayley Hynes2.5K Views