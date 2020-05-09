CD Projekt Red
- GamingInvestors Sue CD Projekt Red After Botched "Cyberpunk 2077" LaunchA New York-based law firm is suing CD Projekt Red following the tumultuous release of "Cyberpunk 2077."By Cole Blake
- GamingCyberpunk 2077 Dev. On How Black Lives Matter Protests Will Influence The StoryThe quest designer for Cyberpunk 2077 says the game's story has not been influenced by the recent Black Lives Matter protests.By Cole Blake
- GamingCyberpunk 2077 To Feature Fully Customizable Genitalia SizeCyberpunk 2077 takes player customization to the next level.By Cole Blake