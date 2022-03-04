BZRP Music Session
Viral
J Balvin Brutally Dissed By Latin American Rap Icon Residente During BZRP Session: Watch
Residente laid into J Balvin with full force in a relentless verse during his studio session with Bizarrap.
By
Hayley Hynes
Mar 04, 2022
