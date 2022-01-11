Bronx Fire
- Pop CultureKurtis Blow Praises Cardi B For Raising Funds For Bronx Fire Victims: "We Love You"Kurtis Blow gave a major shout-out to Cardi B for covering the funerals for victims of the recent fire in the Bronx.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Covering Funeral & Burial Costs For Victims Of Bronx FireCardi B and The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City team up to help cover funeral and burial expenses for the victims of the Bronx fire. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureFat Joe Partners With NYC Mayor Relief Fund To Aid Victims Of Bronx FireOne hundred percent of the proceeds will go to those impacted by the fire that took the lives of 19 people and left 32 others with life-threatening injuries.By Erika Marie