Brentt Leakes
- Pop CultureNeNe Leakes Updates Fans After 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Suffers Heart Attack & StrokeThe reality star has asked fans to keep her family in their prayers.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNeNe Leakes & Son Brentt Mourn The Loss Of Gregg, “Cancer Sucks”Mother and son NeNe and Brentt are heartbroken after the recent passing of their family patriarch, Gregg.By Hayley Hynes
- GramNene Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Leakes Is "[Transitioning] To The Other Side"Their son, Brentt, shared a post about watching his father fight cancer.By Erika Marie