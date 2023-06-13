Bread & Butter
Music
Gunna Teases Unreleased Snippet After Announcing New Album
Wunna's back.
By
Aron A.
Jun 15, 2023
1384 Views
Viral
Gunna's Music Played By Inmates In Viral Clip
"bread & butter" seems to be a hit even in prison, which of course brought about jokes concerning the MC's plea deal.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Jun 13, 2023
19.1K Views
