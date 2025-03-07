News
big bruddah (don't be mad) be a
Songs
Kevin Gates Isn't Holding Back On "Big Bruddah (Don't Be Mad)"
The prolific New Orleans, Louisiana rapper is prepping his next tape and its coming in just a couple short weeks.
By
Zachary Horvath
15 mins ago