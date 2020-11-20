Between The World And Me
- MusicBlack Thought And Ledisi Create Music By Way Of Ta-Nehisi Coates With "American Heartbreak"Lifted from HBO's adaptation of "Between the World and Me," Black Thought's new single "American Heartbreak" tackles the many themes of Ta-Nehisi Coates' classic book with Ledisi in place to harmonize it all.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsNas Keeps It Lyrically Focused On "Fallen Stars Flying"Nas goes back to basics for "Fallen Stars Flying," a new track off HBO's "Between The World And Me" soundtrack. By Mitch Findlay