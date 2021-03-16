best live action short film
Joey Bada$$ & Diddy Earn Oscar Nomination For "Two Distant Strangers"
"Two Distant Strangers," starring Joey Bada$$ and produced by Diddy, is up for an Oscar nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category.
By
Aron A.
Mar 16, 2021
