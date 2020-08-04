beirut
- Pop CultureRussell Crowe Donates To Rebuild Beirut Restaurant For Anthony BourdainRussell Crowe donates to rebuild one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurants in Beirut.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Donates $300,000 For BeirutThe Weeknd makes yet another huge donation, sending $300,000 to a Beirut Explosion Relief fund.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsMassive Explosion Rocks Lebanese Capital Beirut Leaving Thousands InjuredThere have been 50 reported deaths and thousands of injuries following the blast in Beirut.By Aron A.