Behind Every Man
- RelationshipsNick Young & Fiancée Keonna Green Discuss His Iggy Azalea BreakupKeonna says she and Young had a "weak moment" while he was with Azalea & lamented over being called his "mistress" in the tabloids.By Erika Marie
- MusicBig Sean Sent Kanye West Rhymes For Two Years As A TeenThe Detroit rapper met Ye when he was 16 & for two years Kanye would send him beats before Sean would rap & sent them back for critiques.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsFaith Evans "Backed Off" From Stevie J After Learning He Was Still With His ExThe acclaimed singer is married to the producer now, but when they were dating, she gave him the boot.By Erika Marie