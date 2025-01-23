barry michael cooper
Follow
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Pop Culture
Barry Michael Cooper, Legendary Screenwriter Behind “New Jack City” & More, Dies At 66
A representative for Spike Lee recently confirmed the tragic news.
By
Caroline Fisher
January 23, 2025
522 Views
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE