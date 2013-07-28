bad jokes
- NewsJeremiah Jae "Seventy 8" VideoWatch Jeremiah Jae - Seventy 8By hnhh
- MixtapesSeventy 8A standout cut from Chicagoan emcee, producer, visual artist and healer Jeremiah Jae's new "Bad Jokes" mixtape, which is now available in our mixtape section. Go get it.By hnhh
- MixtapesBad JokesThe latest offering from Chicagoan emcee, producer, visual artist and healer Jeremiah Jae. The Warp/Brainfeeder signee's new 9-track tape features fellow Black Jungle Squad members Israel and Oliver the 2nd, with production from the latter, Jonwayne, Flying Lotus and Jae himself. The project also features bad jokes told by Samiyam, Jonwayne and Richard Pryor. Enjoy.By hnhh