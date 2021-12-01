Azzi Fudd
Sports
UConn Star Azzi Fudd Out For The Season
Fudd reportedly tore her ACL during training.
By
Ben Mock
Nov 22, 2023
Sports
Azzi Fudd Signs Partnership Deal With Stephen Curry's SC30 Brand
UCONN women's basketball star Azzi Fudd signs deal with Steph Curry's organization.
By
Vaughn Johnson
Dec 01, 2021
