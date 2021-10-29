ayinde cartman
News
Mick Jenkins Addresses The "Elephant in The Room" On His Compelling Third Studio Album
Mick Jenkin's third studio album, "Elephant In The Room," is here, and it boasts guest features from serpentwithfeet, Ayinde Cartman, Ben Hixon, and greenSLLIME.
By
Joshua Robinson
Oct 29, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE