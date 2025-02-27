at the church steps

News
Music
Jim Jones Challenges Cam'ron To A Boxing Match With $10 Million On The Line
Jim Jones said on "The Breakfast Club" that he'd box Cam'ron's "head off" if the two get into a ring together.
By
Cole Blake
February 27, 2025
1031 Views