Army of the Dead
Movies
Zack Synder's "Army Of The Dead" Trailer Depicts A Zombie-Infested Las Vegas
The trailer for Netflix's upcoming zombie flick "Army of the Dead" has arrived, and clips from the Zack Snyder-directed film show Las Vegas overrun with the walking dead.
By
Joshua Robinson
Feb 25, 2021
