Argent
Streetwear
Ian Connor Exposed For Threatening His 16-Year-Old Employee: Report
A 16-year-old designer is claiming to have worked for Ian Conner full-time for several months without compensation or credit. The teenager also says that Ian Connor has been threatening him.
By
Joshua Robinson
Aug 03, 2021
