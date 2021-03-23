april onslaught
- Original ContentYelawolf Reflects On His Final Hip-Hop Album, His Favorite Era Of MCs & His Distaste For TikTokYelawolf opens up about why "Mile Zero" is among his most important projects, the next chapter of his career, and how TikTok has come to impact the way music is consumed. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYelawolf Announces Weekly Albums In AprilFollowing the release of his Caskey collab "Blacksheep," Yelawolf sets the stage for his ambitious "April Onslaught" of four new albums. By Mitch Findlay