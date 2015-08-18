apple music festival
- NewsWatch The Weeknd Perform "The Hills" & "Losers" At Apple Music FestivalGoosebump-inducing footage from The Weeknd's performance at Apple Music Festival in London. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Weeknd To Perform At Apple Music FestivalThe Weeknd joins Pharrell, Disclosure, and others at the 10-day Apple Music Festival.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPharrell To Headline Apple Music FestivalPharrell, Disclosure and more will perform at the first annual Apple Music festival.By Trevor Smith