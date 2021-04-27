andrew brown jr.
- Pop CultureAndrew Brown Jr. Shooting Video Released, D.A. Will Not Pursue Charges: ReportAfter the video of the deadly confrontation was released to the public, D.A. Andrew Womble added that no charges would be filed. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureAndrew Brown Jr.'s Family Attorney Says Body Cam Footage Dispels D.A.'s ClaimsChance Lynch, the attorney representing Andrew Brown Jr.'s family, says that it's "unfathomable" that District Attorney Andrew Womble is trying to place blame on Andrew Brown Jr. when unreleased police body cam footage directly contradicts his claims.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeAndrew Brown Jr. Autopsy Reveals He Was Shot In The Head By PoliceThe family of Andrew Brown Jr. says he was shot by police five times. By Aron A.