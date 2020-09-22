andre taylor
Politics
Seattle Pays Former Pimp $150K To Be "Street Czar"
Activist Andre Taylor, better known as "Gorgeous Dre" from "American Pimp," has been hired by Seattle to come up with "alternatives to policing."
By
Aron A.
Sep 22, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE