Ana De Armas
- MoviesAna De Armas Says Marilyn Monroe's Ghost Was On Set For "Blonde"Ana de Armas says that the set of "Blonde" was haunted by the ghost of Marilyn Monroe.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Blade Runner 2049" Actress Ana De Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe In "Blonde" Trailer: WatchThe film isn't exactly a biopic, but rather, "blurs the line between reality and fiction as the movie industry attempts to consume [Marilyn's] spirit."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris Evans & Ryan Gosling Face Off In Trailer For Netflix Blockbuster, "The Gray Man""The Gray Man" was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who also oversaw "Avengers: Endgame."By Hayley Hynes