AMYRA
News
Radamiz Brings New Life To Payday Records With New Album "SYNONYMS OF STRENGTH"
Rising emcee Radamiz finally releases his new album "SYNONYMS OF STRENGTH," a lyrical testimony to New York rap and culture that even boasts a feature from fellow Brooklyn rapper KOTA The Friend.
By
Keenan Higgins
Sep 11, 2020
