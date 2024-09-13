all red
Music
Playboi Carti Or Future? Fans Completely Befuddled On Who Dropped "ALL RED"
Carti is finally beginning the roll out for "I AM MUSIC", but it seems it's not off to that promising of a start for some.
By
Zachary Horvath
10 hrs ago
1185 Views
