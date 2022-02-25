Al Jean
TV
"The Simpsons" Showrunner On Prediction Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict: "Very Sad To Say This Was Not Hard To Predict"
"To me, this is sadly more the norm than it is a prediction. We just figured things were going to go bad," showrunner Al Jean said in a recent interview.
By
Hayley Hynes
Feb 25, 2022
