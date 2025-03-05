News
Songs
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Announce New Collab Project With Release Of Wiz Khalfia-Assisted "Airport Industries"
Curren$y arguably has his best work with Harry Fraud and so far, these first two singles for their next tape have us ecstatic.
By
Zachary Horvath
14 mins ago