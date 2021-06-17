Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me
Pop Culture
Jamie Foxx Gives An Intimate & Hilarious Look Into Fatherhood With New Book
"Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me" arrives in just a few months. Read an excerpt here.
By
Erika Marie
Jun 17, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE