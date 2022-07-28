act 1: renaissance
- Pop CultureBeyoncé Announces "RENAISSANCE" World Tour At Wearable Art GalaWhile no formal tour dates or ticket sales have been announced, this is enough to get fans ecstatic.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ReviewsBeyoncé "RENAISSANCE" Album ReviewBeyoncé's sprawling seventh studio album is an invigorating, fearless, and top-heavy addition to her catalog.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicBeyoncé Seemingly Confirms Trilogy On The WayA thank you note from Beyonce's website ahead of "Act 1: Renaissance" appears to confirm rumors that Beyoncé has a trilogy on the way. By Aron A.