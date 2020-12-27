accolades
Pop Culture
SZA Celebrates Earning New Number One
SZA scored a #1 with her latest single "Good Days" ahead of many other amazing artists.
By
Madusa S.
Jan 04, 2021
Basketball
LeBron James Once Again Wins AP Male Athlete Of Year Award
Being a champ has its perks.
By
Karlton Jahmal
Dec 27, 2020
