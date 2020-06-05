Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
- MusicHip Hop Artists Who Have Won Big At The OscarsFrom Eminem to Will Smith, only a handful of rappers have snagged the coveted Academy Award.By Demi Phillips
- TVWill Smith Slap Reportedly Forced The Oscars To Create A Crisis TeamWill Smith had The Oscars scrambling.By Emily Burr
- MoviesDavid Oyelowo Says "Selma" Was Blackballed Over "I Can't Breathe" ShirtsDavid Oyelowo starred in "Selma" as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and he recently shared that after the cast wore "I Can't Breathe" shirts to the film's premiere, upset Academy members pledged not to vote for the movie.By Erika Marie