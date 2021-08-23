Absolute Trailers
- MusicYung Bleu Apologizes To Georgia Police Officers Following His ReleaseYung Bleu backtracks on his racial profiling accusations against the Gainesville Police Department and places the blame on Absolute Trailers.By Joshua Robinson
- GramYung Bleu Accuses Georgia Cops, Business Of Racial Profiling As He Shops For TourBleu was out looking for trailers for his Moon Boy Tour and a business called the police on him. Fans quickly plummeted the business's ratings online.By Erika Marie