Ableist
- MusicKevin Durant Reacts To Beyoncé's Decision To Remove Ableist Slur From "Heated"Kevin Durant says that Beyoncé deciding to remove an ableist slur from the lyrics to "Heated" is a "joke."By Cole Blake
- NewsJoey Bada$$ Questions Why Lizzo Apologized Over "GRRRLS" Backlash: "Generation Is Too Soft"Lizzo faced pushback from the disabled community for using the word "spaz" on "GRRRLS," and Joey says he's "never apologizing to white America."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLizzo Apologizes, Changes Lyrics To "GRRRLS" After Being Accused Of Using Ableist SlurHer track went viral after members of the disabled community claimed she used an offensive word. She vows to change the lyrics.By Erika Marie