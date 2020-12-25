A Gift And A Curse
- MusicTink Drops Off A Treat For Christmas With "A Gift And A Curse"R&B underdog Tink is continuing to give us quality work on the low, this time dropping off a surprise Christmas treat in the form of a new EP titled "A Gift And A Curse."By Keenan Higgins