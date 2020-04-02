90 Day Fiance
- TVRihanna Was Big Into "90 Day Fiancé" During Her PregnanciesRihanna's choice in binge TV isn't all that surprising.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsDrake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel EverettSources say the Certified Lover Boy has been sliding in the reality star's DMs. By hnhh
- TVA "90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined" COVID-19 Spin-Off Is Actually Happening"90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined" edition is coming to TLC at the end of April. Get ready.By Rose Lilah