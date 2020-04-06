88 Camino
- Mixtapes88GLAM Return With New Mixtape "New Mania"Toronto duo 88GLAM have returned with their brand new mixtape "New Mania," their first project since leaving XO Records. By Mitch Findlay
- Music88GLAM Are Not Breaking UpDespite rumors suggesting that they had broken up, 88GLAM has officially put their foot down on the matter. By Mitch Findlay
- GossipDid 88GLAM Get Dropped From XO Records?88GLAM fans fear that the group has broken up after Derek Wise and 88 Camino reportedly unfollowed each other on social media.By Alex Zidel