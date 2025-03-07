News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
8 Legged Gorilla
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Mixtapes
Fredo Bang And TEC Rise To The Occasion On Joint Album "8 Legged Gorilla"
The Louisiana rappers link up for their first collaborative effort, featuring some of the most popular names in the state.
By
Devin Morton
3 hrs ago
64 Views