7220 Tour
- MusicLil Durk Calls Out A Man For Fighting A Woman During His ShowAfter an altercation occurs between a man and woman in the crowd of his 7220 Tour show, Lil Durk calls out the man in question. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicLil Durk Brings Out 50 Cent To Perform "Many Men" In NYC50 Cent came out as a special guest during Lil Durk's stop in New York for the "7220" tour. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Durk Announces "The 7220 Tour"Lil Durk announced his 17-city tour in support of his upcoming album, "7220."By Alex Zidel