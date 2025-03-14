News
4batz mortal kombat
Songs
4batz Is Stuck In A Vicious Tussle For Sustained Love On "MORTAL KOMBAT"
The Dallas crooner and songwriter hasn't captured that next viral hit, but 4batz is back with another attempt in "MORTAL KOMBAT."
By
Zachary Horvath
10 hrs ago
