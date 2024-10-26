2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Follow
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
BET Hip-Hop Awards: 5 Things That Need Fixing In 2025
The 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards took place on October 8, and the biggest takeaway was that the show needs fixing. Here are five suggestions to improve the show in 2025.
By
Devin Morton
October 26, 2024
2.6K Views
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE